Erie Police search for suspect in Sunday evening Walgreens robbery

Erie Police are eager to find a man who robbed a local Walgreens on Sunday October 10th.

Police said that around 7:53 p.m., a black man possibly in his 40’s or 50’s, walked into the Walgreens on 38th and Peach and pulled a black revolver at a cashier.

Police stated that the man was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a black mask.

Police believe the suspect walked out of the Walgreens with several hundred dollars.

They are asking if anyone has any information of the suspect’s whereabouts to call detectives at 814-870-1191.

