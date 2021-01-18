Erie Police search for suspects in a shooting that left teenager in critical condition

Erie Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

Officers were called to the area of 12th and Ash Streets around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

While on the scene, the responding officers found a large amount of shell casings. Police were then called to a local hospital after reports of a gunshot victim.

Police say that the victim is 19-years-old and suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his face and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.

At this time police do not have any suspects, but they say this shooting appears to be targeted.

“It’s a concern we want to make sure everyone in the city is safe and we have a large amount of detectives that are looking into these cases and we’ve made some arrests and so hopefully that will happen here,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department.

Investigators are asking for the communities help. If you have any information or surveillance footage you are urged to call Erie Police at 870-1191.