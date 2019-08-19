Erie Police searching for suspect in Circle K armed robbery







Erie Police are currently searching for a suspect in an armed robbery case.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Circle K located at 3327 Pine Avenue just before 7:15 a.m. this morning.

Police are describing the suspect as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and a camo hat. He is approximately 6’2, around 30 to 40-years-old, and is described as having a medium build.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you can identify the suspect or have information, contact Detective Sgt. Janus at (814) 870-1151.