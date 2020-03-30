Erie Police searching for suspect in an alleged attempted abduction

Erie Police are currently searching for a man in an alleged attempted abduction.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 Sunday at the Speed Check located at 2267 Buffalo Road.

Police say two children were at the store when a man driving a dark blue pick up truck offered the nine-year-old boy dollar bills if he got in the car.

The boy’s older brother reportedly told him to get away and then they ran back to their grandmothers house.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30’s who is bald with a dark complexion.

Police are asking if you have any information to call 814-870-1506.