Erie Police searching for suspect in attempted robbery of State Street Family Dollar

Erie Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery of an Erie Family Dollar.

According to police, the suspect went into the Family Dollar at 2307 State Street and demanded money around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The suspect allegedly threatened the cashier to give him the money or he said he would shoot her, however, he never showed the gun.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black man in his 30’s between 5’10 and 6’0.

It was reported that his face was covered and he was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, with black gloves.

He was last seen running East out of the establishment. Erie Police are continuing to investigate.