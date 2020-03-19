Erie Police searching for suspect in early morning robbery

Erie Police are searching for a suspect from an early Thursday morning robbery.

According to police, officers were called to the Speed Check in the 1000 block of East Avenue around 8:30am after a worker there told police a man entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a man wearing all red clothing, with a full face mask and gloves.

There were no injuries reported. Police are investigating and looking for any nearby surveillance footage.