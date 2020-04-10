Erie Police searching for suspect in reported burglary

Erie Police are currently searching for a suspect in a reported burglary.

Police say they went to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 5:00 a.m. after getting reports that a man forced his way into an occupied home.

According to police, those in the home saw the suspect, who then fled. The suspect is described as an African-American man who is about 5’10” with a thin build, wearing all black clothing and a face mask.

There were no injuries reported, along with anything stolen. Erie Police are continuing their investigation.