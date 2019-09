Erie Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male that took place on September 1 around 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East 24th Street.

Police have sent video footage from a local convenience store regarding a male suspect in connection with the shooting. Police are attempting to locate the male pictured in the video.

Anyone who can identify the male or has any information can contact Det. Sgt. Janus at (814) 870-1151 or Det. Sgt. Holmes (814) 870-1503.