Erie Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a State Street business.

The robbery took place around 6:00pm tonight at the Family Dollar at 2307 State Street. The suspect showed a black handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing all black clothes and a black mask. The suspect got away on foot in a unknown direction.

There were at least two employees in the store at the time, but no one was injured.