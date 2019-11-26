Erie Police searching for suspects after a pizza delivery driver is robbed

Erie Police are searching for three suspects after a pizza delivery driver is robbed.

It happened in the 2200 block of Wallace Street around 7:15 p.m. last night.

According to police, the suspects got into the victims car and found knife. They then began allegedly waving it at the driver.

The suspects fled on foot with $45 in cash, a debit card, a cell phone, and a drivers license.

The suspects are being described as three black males in their late teens or early 20’s.

The victim claims two of the suspects are six foot, one wearing a puffy jacket and black pants. The other is described as wearing a gray zip up.

Erie Police are investigating.