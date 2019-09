Erie Police are searching for suspects following two armed robberies this morning.

The first incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at the Kwik Fill on Peach Street.

According to Erie Police, a man went up to a Pepsi driver with a gun and demanded his wallet. Once the driver gave it to him, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Erie Police describe the suspect as a black man, wearing baggy clothing, with a tattoo on his face.