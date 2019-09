Another armed robbery this morning happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on East 12th Street.

According to Erie Police, the suspect went into the Sunoco Gas Station with a black semi-automatic hand gun, taking $150.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and gloves.

Erie Police say this suspect also fled the scene on foot. At this time it is unknown if the robbery this morning at the Kiwk Fill on Peach Street and this robbery are related.