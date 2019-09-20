Erie Police searching for suspects in East Side armed robbery at apartment building

Erie Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery case that happened inside an East Side apartment building.

According to police, two men entered an apartment on the 600 block of East 13th Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

A resident was home at the time. Police say the suspects were able to take medication along with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim described the suspects to police as two black men wearing all black clothing and masks.

Police are seeking surveillance video from people in the neighborhood.