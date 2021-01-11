Erie Police searching for suspects in shots fired incident that left a car damaged

Erie Police are investigating a shots fired incident that reportedly left a car damaged.

According to police, officers made way to the 2700 block of Perry Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for reports a Dodge Charger that reportedly had eight bullet holes.

Police say that earlier officers made way to the area for a shots fired call. At the time, the car was not on scene and nothing appeared to be damaged.

Investigators believe that the car is connected to the shooting and it has been brought in for evidence.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in this case.