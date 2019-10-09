Erie Police searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place on West 22nd and Liberty Streets

Erie Police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in an alleged armed robbery.

According to police, one woman claims she was robbed by four men on West 22nd and Liberty Streets just before midnight.

The victim says they took her phone and phone case wallet. She is describing them as all black males and say they appeared to be under the age of 18. They were in all dark clothing with one wearing a black jacket with a red hood.

Police say they currently don’t have any known suspects or anyone in custody.