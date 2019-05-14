Erie Police searching for three suspects in an attempted robbery and stabbing

Erie Police are looking for suspects in an attempted robbery and stabbing.

Police say one man was stabbed multiple times, after three men approached him asking for money. It happened in the 400 block of Wallace Street Monday night around 7:30.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital and later released. One suspect is described by police as a 6’2 black man with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and baggy sweatpants. The second suspect, a black man between 5’8 and 5’10 wearing dark clothing. The third suspect had on a dark colored hoodie with a brown jacket over it.

Police have taken people in for questioning.

