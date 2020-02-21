Erie Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery; third armed robbery reported this week

Erie Police are searching for two men in an armed robbery.

According to Erie Police, two suspects made their way into the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on East 6th Street just after 8:00 p.m. Police say they got away on foot, taking an undisclosed amount of money and four bottles of liquor.

This marks the third armed robbery reported this week. One of them happening at the Family Dollar located in the same plaza.

“The businesses we obviously would ask that your camera equipment is updated and that you have surveillance available, and obviously anyone that this in that neighborhood where there seems to be an update in robberies and crimes, we would ask to look into getting video equipment,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police say that no injuries were reported.