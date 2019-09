Erie Police have confirmed that a woman involved in this Friday morning accident near West 8th street & the Bayfront Parkway has passed away.

People said the 58 year old woman died Sunday morning. The woman was riding her motorcycle on the Bayfront Parkway when a Toyota Rav 4 going south made a left in front of her.

The motorcycle hit the back of the car which kept driving east after the crash. Erie Police are actively looking for the Toyota Rav 4. If you have any information call 870-1120.