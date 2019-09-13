Erie Police searching for witnesses in fatal West 8th and Bayfront hit and run

Erie Police are searching for possible witnesses in a fatal hit and run accident that took place on September 6, 2019 on West 8th Street and Bayfront Pkwy.

According to Erie Police, they are still trying to locate the suspected vehicle, described as an older model maroon Toyota Rav 4, with gray trim and a gray spare tire cover. The damage to the suspected vehicle will be to the rear passenger side area.

The vehicle was last seen heading Eastbound across West 8th St.

Erie Police say they are seeking anyone that may have witnessed the hit and run, including a male pictured in a video sent by police, who was driving a white van.

The male pictured in the video ran over to the scene of the accident immediately after. The witness may have critical information that can assist Erie Police and not realize it.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run and/or witness information are asked to contact Cpl. Dunmire (814) 870-1171.