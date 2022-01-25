Erie Police see record amount of stolen guns in 2021

Erie Police have recovered a number of stolen guns from recent city crime scenes.

Here is more on the city’s efforts to reduce gun activity.

Erie Police and the Gun Task Force are working to recover stolen guns from city streets.

In the first month of 2022, several stolen firearms have been recovered in the City of Erie.

Erie Police said that the number of recovered guns in 2021 was the highest it has been since 2014.

In 2021, 286 stolen guns were recovered from city crime scenes.

This means that 23 more guns were recovered in 2021 than in 2020.

“Just being proactive about traffic stops maybe going a step further after a crime getting a search for a house that they have probably cause for and recovering that we’re finding more and more were stolen,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief for City of Erie Police.

Erie Police and the Gun Task Force are working to remove stolen guns from the streets in hopes of reducing the amount of violent crimes in the city.

“We’re looking for and finding these fire arms that are out on the streets and you know we’re scouring social media and we’re scouring police reports, and it’s extra patrols that we put on the street to go out and look for. Go in high crime areas and look for individuals that are known to carry stolen fire arms,” said Lorah.

Erie Police recovered hundreds of guns from crime scenes, all of which are not stolen. Some of these guns were used in crimes or were in the possession of individuals committing crimes.

The gun task force was created to eliminate violent crimes in Erie.

“It’s an effort between the district attorney’s office and the City of Erie Police Department. We have a full time guy that’s running that foot patrols and we’re gonna put those foot patrols in high crime areas,” said Lorah.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

In 2021 Erie Police reported 128 guns were reported stolen. They are continuing to address this issue.