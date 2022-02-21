Erie Police see uptick in shootings around East 28th Street

Another shooting took place on East 28th Street over the weekend.

Erie Police are continuing the investigation on several gun related incidents in the area of the city.

We spoke with the neighborhood residents on February 21st.

Here is more on the latest from this investigation.

We spoke with the victim and he said that the shooter forced his way into this residence on East 28th Street.

Erie police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East 28th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday February 20th.

Upon arrival Erie police found a victim that had suffered a gun shot wound to the leg.

“Recently there’s been an uptick there. It’s something that we’re going to take a look at why. Maybe someone moved into the area recently,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police Department.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. He said that the shooter forced his way into the residence.

Deputy Chief Lorah said that earlier this month Erie Police have responded to several other shots fired calls in the same neighborhood.

“A 13-year-old was shot in the face in the 300 block of East 28th Street directly across from the address we served a search warrant on. So we believe that those two cases are connected and that’s something we’re taking a look at,” said Lorah.

One long time resident said that aside from recent criminal activity, she said that it has always been a safe and quiet neighborhood.

“For the last 25 years this has been really a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors have been good. They all come out and get along. We haven’t had any issues,” said Betsy Zaczyk, Erie Resident.

Zaczyk said that she did not hear any gun shots on Sunday.

She was surprised to learn that there have been neighborhood shootings involving juveniles.

“Right in this area we don’t have many youngsters. So it wasn’t very surprising and the fact that there’s a potential break in that’s a little concerning with the amount of people that do live around there,” said Zaczyk.