Erie Police Sgt. Tom Lenox honored as NWPA Officer of the Year

The Northwestern Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association announced the recipient for this year’s Officer of the Year Medal.

The medal is given to an officer who epitomizes a lifelong desire and preparation for the police profession. This year, the Officer of the Year is awarded to Sergeant Tom Lenox of the Erie Police Department.

“This officer’s dedication to the PAL program and the children who participate demonstrate a heartfelt commitment. He is humble neither taking credit for his actions nor seeking attention to himself. He selflessly diverts the attention to the children he is helping and the officers and teachers who assist him in the program. As stressed by the entire command staff of the Erie Bureau of Police the commitment, professionalism, dedication and selflessness of Sergeant Tom Lenox set him apart from all others as the NWPCPA Officer of the Year.” According to a statement explaining the nomination of Sgt. Lenox.

Congratulations to Sgt. Lenox on the honor!