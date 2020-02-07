Erie Police stress importance of safe winter driving on area roadways

With the snow continuing to fall, it’s important to stay aware while driving.

One of the biggest issues that could come out of this weather is black ice. It’s advised that you drive slow and cautious throughout the different areas.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny explained that if you do get into an accident, be sure of your surroundings.

“People need to be very careful and realize just because they’re in an accident, the next car coming may also lose control, so they must be very alert.” Chief Spizarny said. “It’s a dangerous situation for the officers, the troopers on the interstate.”

It’s also advised to keep salt and a shovel in your car during these conditions.