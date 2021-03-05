Erie Police task force aiming to track down potential nuisance bars

Erie Police Nuisance Bar Task Force aims to track down any potential bars that may be a nuisance bar to a neighborhood.

The task force would declare a nuisance bar if the activity inside, outside and within the vicinity of a bar is harmful to the surrounding neighborhood.

Erie Police Captain William Marucci says the task force would begin to investigate once there is a pattern of concerned neighbors and activities that are endangered to the neighborhood.

“But if they don’t want to listen to our recommendation and it kind of tends to deteriorate, we’ll then get more involved and that’s when we go into the enforcement aspect of the nuisance task force.” Capt. Marucci said.

Marucci says by reporting some disturbances, you can help the task force to get rid of your neighborhood problem.