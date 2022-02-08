Erie Police to hold panel discussion for those interested in becoming police officers

Erie City Police are working to bring more diversity to the department.

In just one week, the city’s strengthening police community partnerships council is hosting an event for those interested in becoming police officers.

Here is more on the upcoming event.

In just one week community members have an opportunity to learn more about what it takes to become an Erie police officer.

For several years city officials have talked about bringing more diversity to the Erie Police Department.

On February 15th, several Erie city leaders are gathering at the Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation on Pennsylvania Avenue.

They are inviting members of the community to learn more about the application process for Erie police officers.

“There’s that trust factor people feel comfortable coming out to the Eagles Nest. So we wanted to make it a grass root, home grown event Q and A sessions just to give people the opportunity to see exactly what it takes to become a police officer,” said Michael Outlaw, Community Liaison for City of Erie.

Outlaw said that this event is intentionally taking place during Black History Month to reach members of the African American community.

“We’ve heard from the community that the information they receive is on short office. So we’re being proactive as the SPC Council to again we’ve heard the residents. So this is our response to make sure they get this information ahead of time,” said Outlaw.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny said that he hopes events like this one inspire community members to want to be part of the police force.

“The testing is in August so it’s really important for us to get out and recruit people right now and let them know when that new list comes out in September we’ll be hiring a lot of new people. So here’s a great chance to get on,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Police, City of Erie.

Next Tuesday, February 15th the panel starts at the Eagles Nest at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in joining the police force is invited to this panel.