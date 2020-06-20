Erie Police Traffic Investigator Sgt. Annunziata fired following email including racist remarks

The Erie Police Union is currently withholding comment for now while deciding the next step after Mayor Joe Schember fired a veteran officer for an email that was sent to the mayor and members of the media.

Traffic Investigator Sergeant Jeff Annunziata expressed frustrations over how police have been portrayed by the media and asked why black people often play the “race card.”

Mayor Schember announced on Thursday June 18th that Sergeant Annunziata was being terminated for cause citing that the email was written on a computer owned by the City of Erie.

If the F.O.P. Union decides to fight the termination, the first step would be to file a grievance which the union has ten days to do.