Erie Police unveil new Bomb Squad truck, building

Erie City Police received a new Bomb Squad truck today.

All Erie County law enforcement joined City of Erie Police Friday to welcome their new Bomb Squad truck.

Erie Police are using the century-old Erie building that once housed horses at Erie’s municipal garage complex in the 1900 block of Holland Street.

The building will hold two of the city Police Bureau’s Critical Incident Response Units.

Police are going to use the building for office space, as well as needed space to store other equipment and gear.