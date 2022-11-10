Erie Police are alerting the public of acts of fraudulent calls.

Erie Police detectives are investigating an incident where a victim was contacted by a person stating they were a police officer.

The caller demanding money for a missing court hearing, it is believed the suspect used an application to have the caller ID display Erie Police Department.

Police say they will never contact individuals by phone or mail demanding money.

Police say if you are unsure about a person contacting you to call the police department directly at 814-870-1125.