Erie Police yet to confirm identity of alleged suspect from July 4th hit and run

Erie Police have yet to confirm the identity of the alleged man who may be the driver involved in the Fourth of July hit and run.

Police have not said if there are charges that are being filed.

This comes after police said the driver of the vehicle came in Tuesday afternoon with his attorney and confessed to being the driver that struck 30-year-old Ashlee Harden.

Harden was struck by the white SUV vehicle in the early mornings of July 4th at the intersection of Elmwood and West 26th Streets. Harden survived the hit and run.

As we reported Tuesday that traffic investigators continue to review the evidence and are consulting with the DA’s office to review charges.

Harden and her family are waiting for the alleged suspect to be charged.

“I have to sit down all the time. Everything is not the same. My life is not the same. My life has changed forever and I will forever deal with this,” said Ashlee Harden, 30-year-old Survivor of the Hit and Run.

“I’m not hearing anything from the police, but what I’m hearing from society is this is called privilege where you walk in the police station and turn yourself in and walk out at the same time for a crime that you committed and you know you did wrong, yet you get a lawyer walk in and walk out? Only in Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Mitchell Jones Sr., Dad.

Harden and her family said that she has a long way to recovery.

