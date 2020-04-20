Erie Port Authority continues to receive shipments

Shipments are still making their way through the Erie Port Authority.

The Port Authority Executive Director explained that international shipment started coming in April 1st when St. Lawrence Sea Way opened.

It’s early in the season so it’s difficult to tell what type of issue COVID-19 may have on shipments. Extra safety precautions are being taken however.

“We certainly especially with the international shipment have followed all the safety precautions as set forth by the coast guard, the county and other federal regulators. It has changed from what it may have been last year but we have certainly taken every single precaution that has been required for us,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

Sandberg explained that all of the public access parts of the ports are still available for those who wish to use it.