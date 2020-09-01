Erie Port Authority has approved a new policy to help maintain the Bluffs

The Erie Port Authority has approved a new policy to help keep the beauty within the Bluffs.

According to the Executive Director, the new Maintenance Policy outlines the type of vegetation the authority will allow as well as how they will maintain the Bayfront Parkway and the Frontier area.

It also provides an opportunity for property owners and neighborhood groups who want to do work on the property.

“The initiatives outlined in the plan range from a couple thousand dollars to a couple thousand dollars they all have been prioritized based upon storm water, so initially prior to the end of the year we will be expanding about 50,000 on this,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of Erie Port Authority.

A local surveying company was hired to begin identifying the needs of the properties.