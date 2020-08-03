Erie Port Authority makes million dollar purchase which includes Bayshore Marina

The Erie Port Authority has made a purchase worth more than one million dollars that will help play a key role in implement of the authorities master plan.

Here is a look at what these plans entail.

The Port Authority plans on expanding the road that is just below the bluff, just north of the Bayfront Parkway.

In order to do this, the authority said that they needed to purchase this property which is Bayshore Marina.

Boat owners who typically store their boat at Bayshore Marina are starting to think of how to prepare for the end of the season.

“Where are they going to go, a lot of the places that they store boats are gone and these people are going to have to start hunting now to find a place to put their boat unless they take it home,” said Ken Bednarski, Bayshore Marina Customer.

The Bayshore Marina purchase was at a price tag of over 1.1 million dollars and will allow the authority to move forward with the reconstruction of West Front Street.

According to the port’s Executive Director, in order to begin making the road a two way street with an adjacent bike and walkway, part of the building needs to be demolished.

“We are still working out what our end use plan is for that property. We have been waiting on a building assessment to understand if we remove the south portion of the building if the remaining of the building is still viable for use,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie Port Authority.

This project could also impact a favorite bayfront attraction.

“Also potentially impacting Harborview Mini Golf and we are working with those tenants to find another suitable location for them,” said Sandberg.

The previous owners of the marina will continue operating until October 31st and the Port Authority is hoping to have the building assessment results within the next couple of weeks.

Once this happens the authority will work to finalize their decisions about the future of the marina.

Sandberg explained that the goal is to begin construction on this roadway by the Spring of 2021 and then have it hopefully completed by the Fall.