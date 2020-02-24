Erie Port Authority moves forward with Dobbins Landing Project

Erie Port Authority is taking steps to move forward with the Dobbins Landing project.

The authority is working with Porter Consulting engineers in order to help determine what construction company they will use for the seawall replacement.

Earlier the consulting firm read three different bids for the project. The companies that put in for the project include Chivers Construction Company, E.E. Austin and Son and Perry Construction Group.

A representative from the consulting firm said they will review the bids and then should have a recommendation for the Port Authority some time on Tuesday February 24th.