Erie Port Authority purchases Bayshore Marina

The Erie Port Authority has made a more than $1 million purchase that will help play a role in implementing its master plan.

The Bayshore Marina purchase will allow the authority to move forward with the reconstruction of West Front Street.

According to the executive director of the Erie Port Authority, in order to begin making the road a two way street with an adjacent bike and walkway, a part of the building will need to be demolished.

“We are still working out what our end use plan is for that property. We have been waiting on a building assessment to understand if we remove the South portion of the building, if the remaining of the building is still viable for use,” said Brenda Sandberg, executive director, Erie Port Authority.

Sandberg explained the hope is to get construction going on West Front Street by next spring.