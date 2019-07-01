Erie Port Authority to upgrade and improve East Dobbins Landing

Back in April 2018, The Erie Port Authority adopted a master development plan. Now, the port is working to implement a design services plan.

“We are looking at the possibility of enclosing the 17-foot deck that is part of the Bicentennial Tower and enclose that for the purposes of providing additional space for retail, restaurants, and other types of amenities,” said Brenda Sandberg, executive director.

The Erie Port Authority will also be working on a separate project with a $1.6 million grant to help rebuild the northern deck wall on East Dobbins Landing. The Port Authority hopes to have the bid out in the next 45 days and they believe that the rebuilding and enhancements will bring a lively experience to the Bayfront restaurants.

“We think bringing additional massing with restaurants, retail, and other things to do will bring more people down to Dobbins Landing and to only enhance the experience that exists there with other restaurants,” Sandberg said.

Members of the Erie community are looking forward to new experiences to enjoy on the Bayfront.

“It would honestly be incredibly awesome,” said Nina Madigan, a Erie resident. “There would be more space for more visitors to come down and more to do. Not that you need more to do because it’s beautiful here.

Erie resident Todd Madigan agrees. “As far as new shops, I mean people are always looking for new ways to spend their money and they’re already going to be down here so why not give them something else to do.”

The Port Authority hopes to implement the $1.6 dock wall first, then look for additional funding for benches, a public walkway, and landscaping.