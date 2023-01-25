The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority could hire a new executive director on Wednesday.

The Port Authority board is gathering at their building on the Bayfront located on Holland Street for a meeting at noon. The Port Authority’s former executive director resigned and left the organization in September 2022.

Now, the board will approve the new executive director’s employment agreement.

Last year, the Port Authority completed a State Street Improvement Project that made the area more pedestrian-friendly. The Port Authority also has several other plans in the works to improve the Bayfront, including one area west of Dobbins Landing.

