Erie Port Authority tours Erie properties after hearing residents concerns

The Erie Western PA Port Authority is taking action after some West Erie neighborhood residents complained that their view of the waterfront is disappearing.

It was a day of touring and discussion, with a lot of that conversation surrounding the bluffs of a former scenic view.

It all began with a Lincoln Avenue resident taking a walk, talking to neighbors about memories.

“Isn’t it a shame what happened. How do we rectify this? What do we do?” said Francine Amendola, Concerned resident.

Those questions and concerns revolved around overgrown plants and weeds at the foot of Lincoln Avenue and Bayview Avenue.

The property is owned by the Erie Port Authority, who took a first step in addressing this issue on Wednesday.

“What we are trying to do is develop a policy that makes sense, that stabilizes the bluff. We want to make sure that it is maintained in a good fashion, but we also want to try to support the community pride that you’re hearing about at every meeting,” said Bill Petit, Erie Port Authority, Board Member.

In order to find a resolution for the concerns raised by residents, board members are first taking a look at Bayview Avenue.

“Take a look at this vegetation issue. I think it’s going to be enlightening and illuminating at the same time,” said Petit.

Bayview Avenue was the last stop in the Port Authority’s bus tour of their different properties around the City of Erie.

This leaves advocates of Save the Bayview hopeful for whats to come.

“I’m hopeful that this facilities committee does research the integrity of the bluff as well as maintaining the view. I really do believe its a win-win situation. Myself and other folks are very hopeful and we look forward to hearing their report,” said Amendola.

After taking a look, a plan will be developed. The next scheduled monthly meeting for the Port Authority is slated for October 23.

Petit explained that the Port Authority will most likely have to hire an expert to make sure there is a right mix of vegetation on the slopes, however, no word yet on if or when this would happen.