One local pre-school is showing off its new re-vamped classrooms at an open house today.

The Mercy Center of the Arts tailors to young students with programs specific to art, science, music, dramatic movement and literature.

Recently, they’ve spent time adding to their classrooms hoping that the environment that is now created will impact the students in a positive way.

“So, our program is based off of imagination and arts. Incorporating that will get them to use colors more, use their imagination more. They do a lot of senses and hands on activities. So having them look around at the colors and incorporate that in their art,” said Amanda Boots, program director.

Boots said their class sizes make learning very personable and student have thrived in that setting.