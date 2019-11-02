Erie prepares for first snowfall

Preparing for the first snowfall is never one that people are ready for.

With the colder weather on its way, Erie folks are getting their first taste of winter approaching.

Harvey Waldinger, Sales Manager at Gerlach’s Power Equipment says, “We’ve seen an increase in activity on the snow throwers since snow is in the forecast. We have plenty of snow throwers in stock. We’re all set, all we have to do is get some snow now.”

You may see snow approaching early on. A winter weather advisory is in effect for neighboring Erie counties.

Although we probably won’t see inches of snow, it’s important to prepare early on.

“We’re ready, we’re ready every year. We do a lot of snow work. We do commercial snow plow as well as snow throwers and snow equipment,” Waldinger added.

While flurries are on their way in the next few days, people around town say they have mixed reactions about the snow approaching.

Casey Schultz, Erie resident says, “I’m always ready for the snow. I think it makes us tough people around here in Erie. I’m ready for it, snow blower and oils changed.”

For others, the snow is not something to be excited about.

Shaquile Evans, Erie resident tells us, “I’m not ready for it because you have to wear big coats and I’m just not ready, I hate the snow.”



