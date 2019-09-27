Erie prepares to host healthcare representatives from Zibo, China

Two Zibo healthcare representatives will soon arrive here in Erie.

Tao Li and Yang Yang are scheduled to arrive in the early morning hours of September 29 and to depart on October 2nd.

During their time, they are expected to tour various hospitals on Monday, including Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Hamot, and LECOM.

On Tuesday, they are scheduled to tour Erie County’s four universities.

The visit will wrap up with a dinner, including the university and hospital presidents, along with local elected officials.