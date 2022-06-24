The ripple effect of the historic Supreme Court decision is being felt right here in Erie as emotions are running high.

This evening, nearly 100 protesters rallied at Griswold Park and marched to Perry Square.

Brian Wilk covered the rally, and was live in the control room with more.

The protesters were chanting and holding signs saying “Our Voices Count” and “Equal Rights are Mandatory.” They say reproductive healthcare was criminalized today.

Chants of change and protest filled Griswold Plaza Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I feel the GOP is descending into fascism, and we are loosing rights instead of gaining rights. I feel angry and I feel like women are not cared for,” said Elspeth Koehle, Erie resident.

She also feels this is nothing positive for the country.

“I feel that there are so many things that we could be doing that are positive, and this is not a positive thing, this is a detriment to our entire society,” said Koehle.

Some at the rally say the decision is an attack on the most vulnerable.

“Those that need health care, it’s an attempt to control peoples bodies, it’s an attempt to keep people in poverty,” said Molly Brechtel, Erie County United.

She says they will not let this issue go away.

“We will not go back, we will make this an issue, we will raise this issue. It might not be on elected officials radars right now, we are going to make sure that it is,” said Brechtel.

There were also men there standing up for their beliefs.

“I’m sad for what happened today. I think it’s a sad day in America. I just feel that women have had their rights taken away from them here and it could certainly lead to more rights being taken away. I don’t think it’s right, I think it should be up to the person,” said Victor Kuehn, Erie resident.

The rally was put on by Erie County United.