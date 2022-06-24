The Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving power among states to ban abortions.

Briaunna Malone was live from outside of Erie’s Federal Courthouse to tell us what one pro-life advocate in Erie thinks about the decision.

A local pro-life advocate is weighing in on the decision of Roe v. Wade and what this could mean for the future of Pennsylvania.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was officially decided by the Supreme Court Friday morning. This means the power to ban abortions has transferred from the federal government to the states.

Thirteen states already implemented trigger laws that would go into effect to ban abortions if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A local pro-life advocate says she believes that the country is moving in the right direction and this could be the beginning of change for the future of Pennsylvania.

“Really what this means is that we as voters can now elect representatives that stand for our beliefs and it’s not up to a court to rule this. If Pennsylvanians want life to be a priority then they can vote that way,” said Shauna Jackson, board of secretary, People for Life.

