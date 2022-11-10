(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County development is set to receive state funding for low-income housing.

The Chestnut Street Preservation project in Fairview will create 45 low-income units. It will receive $615,775 from the PennHOMES fund which provides soft loans for developments that focus on low-income housing. Soft loans feature below-market interest or no interest. The development also is set to receive a federal tax credit of more than $1 million.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the funding as part of a more than $9 million funding package from PennHOMES, and more than $20 million in National Housing Trust Funds. The overall package will result in the construction of nearly 1,500 affordable multifamily rental units in the commonwealth, according to the announcement.

“In all communities across the state, affordable housing is in great demand, which is why the allocation of this funding is important for addressing that need,” Wolf said.

Also included in the package is the Eagles Crest project in Warren. That project will receive more than $1.4 million in funding through PennHOMES, more than $416,000 in PA Housing Tax Credit, and more than $1.3 million in federal tax credit. When complete, the project will add 40 units of low-incoming housing to Warren.

In total, the announced package funds 33 multifamily housing developments.