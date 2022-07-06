(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A trio of Erie County projects are set to benefit as part of a nearly $25 million funding package in the federal 2023 budget.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Erie) on Wednesday, July 6, announced in a news release that he had secured the $24.8 million for nine Community Project Funding requests in the FY2023 budget.

Three Erie County projects are part of the package: The former Erie Malleable Iron Site (EMI), the Erie Police Athletic League Program, and Erie Police vehicle and tactical needs.

The EMI project will receive $3 million. “Extreme industrial blight has plagued the Erie urban core for decades. Divestment over the past four decades, specifically, has resulted in negative economic impacts for our community,” Kelly’s news release noted. The funding is meant to mitigate toxic hazards at the site resulting in renovated spaces for economic development.

The Erie Police Athletic League Community Outreach Program will receive $500,000. The program works with more than 550 students from 11 schools and five community centers.

Erie Police vehicle and tactical needs will receive $319,000 for an outfitted Chevy Tahoe to be used as a front-line police patrol vehicle for supervisors, new ballistic vests and helmets for the SWAT team along with night vision to attach to the helmets, and a SWAT aiming illuminator that creates a laser that can only be seen with night vision.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Four projects in Butler County are expected to receive funding, while Lawrence and Mercer counties will receive funding for one project each. A proposed project for Crawford County was not selected by the Appropriations Committee.