Students have returned to Erie’s Public Schools.

Students returned to the classroom Monday across the city’s school district.

Students were lined up outside of Erie High School Monday morning waiting to go through the new security measures, including metal detectors.

The superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools said that it will take some getting used to, however he is excited to see the students return to the classroom.

“It takes a little while to get used to the system and the process, but last year by the end of the year we had it down to 15 or 20 minutes to get all the students in. I’m sure we’ll get there in a couple of days,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

The superintendent said that construction at Erie High will be complete in a year and a half.