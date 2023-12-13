It’s that time of year where when you start to feel that scratching in your throat, you have to play the guessing game wondering if it’s a cold, the flu, RSV, or covid.

For students attending the Erie Public Schools, administrators hoped to make that assessment easier.

As students were sent home for break, they were given a free covid-19 rapid antigen test.

“This is a resource that we believe that our families are entitled to, so we want to make sure everybody has the opportunity and open access to covid tests in case they need it,” said Neal Brokman, Erie Public School’s pandemic coordinator.

Brokman said it’s something they decided very early on during the pandemic they needed to do. So, over the past several years, they’ve continued to distribute tests.

Parents seem to be receptive of getting the tests since it’s been implemented.

We spoke to several parents off camera who say they’re happy to have the test.

And as we reported on last week, students at Harding Elementary School were masking up due to a covid outbreak. It’s not just covid, but the flu and also RSV.

“As the temperature drops, especially going into the holiday season, we know there are going to be gatherings,” said Brokman. “We wanted to make sure that in case somebody decided to feel ill that they would have a test they could take to protect not only themselves, but other members of their family, the rest of the students, or other faculty in our buildings.”

Brokman said students are not required to take the test or submit results to the district before returning to school.

Parents said if they don’t end up needing to use the test, it will be nice just to have one on standby for the future.

But if your child does get sick and happens to test positive, Brokman said to notify the school they attend.

The district superintendent said if parents do wish to use the test, the best time to do so would be Monday, January 1, for the best results before students get back into the classroom.