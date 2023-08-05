(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the school year just a few short weeks away, Erie’s Public Schools is inviting families to their yearly open houses to kick off the school year.

Open houses across all Erie School District elementary schools are set for Wednesday, August 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the middle schools following suit August 24 the same time.

The Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center and EPS Cyber Choice Academy will also host an open house of their own for grades K-12 on Tuesday, August 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the open houses, parents and students will have the chance to see the buildings and meet with teachers and staff members on hand to answer any questions.

Open houses for Erie High School and Collegiate Academy will hold open houses of their own later in the fall while they undergo construction.

Any families who want to attend but need transportation can email the school district before August 21 at Transportation@ErieSD.Org with their name, address and phone number.