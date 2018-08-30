Erie Public Schools launches new app with emergency updates, anonymous tips, and more Video

The Erie School district launches a new mobile app for parents and students. The new 'Erie's Public Schools' mobile app is free to download.

A number of features will help keep parents up to date with their child's schooling. One of those features is a tip line, where parents and students can report concerns anonymously.

Also, by enabling the 'push' notifications, families will be immediately notified in the event of a school closure, weather issue, or any emergency.

Parents can also access 'Infinite Campus' on the app in order to see their child's grades and attendance.

Daria Devlin, of Erie's Public Schools, says it's "just in time for the first week of school. It's really in keeping with our district school this year of better communication with our families and students. It's a free app available for download on Google app and the app store."

The district's Facebook and Twitter pages are also linked to the app.