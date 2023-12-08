In many schools, the days of mandated mask-wearing are long gone. But, Erie Public Schools continue to follow strict CDC guidelines surrounding districts dropped long ago.

For many students, mandated mask-wearing has long been a distant memory. But required protective face coverings are still a reality for some students in Erie’s Public Schools.

Parents of students in one third-grade class at Harding Elementary School received a letter home Wednesday stating their child must wear a mask to school for the next 10 days due to being exposed to another student who tested positive for COVID-19.

Erie Public Schools’ pandemic coordinator, Neal Brokman, said Harding and all district schools are following CDC guidelines per school board policy just as they have since the start of the pandemic.

“The CDC currently states if you are exposed to a positive case which means within six feet for more than 15 minutes, you are required to wear a mask when you’re around other people for 10 days from the date of exposure,” said Neal Brokman, pandemic coordinator for erie public schools.

According to health policies on their websites, neighboring districts such as Harborcreek and Millcreek have far looser policies. The same goes for General McLane.

“There is no masking that is required. Masking is all optional. Even if a parent calls and reports a COVID case, we can not require anyone to mask as per our health and safety plan,” said Sarah Grabski, General McLane director of communications.

So why are Erie public schools continuing to follow the CDC’s far stricter guidelines?

“If they’re the national standard for these cases then it just makes sense to align our plan with what the CDC is stating,” Brokman went on to say.

Brokman said COVID exposures that lead to a mask mandate happen these days about once every two weeks districtwide.

That’s far fewer than at the height of the pandemic when there were multiple cases per day but in stark contrast to districts down the road with no mask mandates at all.