(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Public Schools has announced the return of masks to its schools.

In a May 20 announcement on the school district’s Facebook page, a message from Superintendent Brian Politio noted the change in the county’s transmission status according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Erie County’s community transmission level is “high” according to the CDC.

“In consultation with the Erie County Department of Health and in keeping with current guidance from the CDC, Erie’s Public Schools will once again require all staff, students and visitors to wear masks while in district buildings, regardless of vaccination status, effective Monday, (May 23),” Politio said in the message.

“We recognize that this may be unwelcome news for some. But as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, our most important job is ensuing the health and safety of our staff and students. Masking is just one of many protocols we have in place to helps us do exactly that,” he added.

Politio noted that the district will continue to monitor transmission rates, and he reminded people of how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, May 16, the county’s Department of Health had announced a “sharp increase” in COVID cases.